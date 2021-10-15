New Format

AUDACY has flipped longtime Alternative station KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO to Adult Hits as 105.3 DAVE FM, TOTALLY RANDOM RADIO, airing music from several genres and decades.

“DAVE FM is an opportunity for us to provide our audience a station that encompasses a wide array of music genres, full of recognizable hits across multiple decades,” said RVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN. “We trust this station will be able to offer listener favorites each and every day, no matter their taste.”

KITS evolved into the Alternative format from Top 40 in 1985-86 and was long known as "LIVE 105," and rebranded as "ALT 105.3" in DECEMBER 2017.

