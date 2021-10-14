(Photo: Simon Emmett / Sony Music)

Several sources, including MTV, SPOTIFY and COLUMBIA RECORDS are confirming that ADELE's new track "Easy On Me" has already set a record for the most streamed song in a single day on SPOTIFY. Not surprising, since her last album "25" sold a record breaking 2.4 million copies in it's first four days of release, and unseated NSYNC's 2000 album NO STRINGS ATTACHED for highest first week of sales. Her new album "30" Drops NOVEMBER 19th. She'll be in a race to see if she can beat herself.

