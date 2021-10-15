Paco Lopez

Radio programming veteran PACO LOPEZ has joined forces with entrepreneur ED PAUNNETTO to form a new syndicated programming entity, APEX MEDIA PARTNERS, LLC based in ORLANDO. LOPEZ will be President and PAUNNETTO is VP of the newly-minted firm.

LOPEZ told ALL ACCESS, “I am excited about the opportunity to provide quality programming to radio in the new millennium that fits the direction that radio is headed. We will have more details soon, including the announcement of a distribution deal.

“APEX MEDIA PARTNERS will take care of the production, imaging and scripting to make our programming special and localized combined with larger-than-life marketing opportunities for our affiliate stations.”

You can reach LOPEZ at (407) 748-5300 or PacoLopezMedia@hotmail.com.

« see more Net News