Tony Bennett (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

TONY BENNETT has just set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the oldest person to release an album of new material with his most recent "Love For Sale," a collaboration with LADY GAGA, which came out OCTOBER 1st. At the time, BENNETT was 95 years and 60 days old, according to GUINNESS.

The 35-yar-old GAGA said, despite their 60-year age difference, she is inspired by the pairing. "I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing. To have it be about two souls singing together ... and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years," GAGA said in a video released by INTERSCOPE announcing the record.

In 2011, BENNETT and GAGA recorded the song "The Lady Is A Tramp," and three years later they released a collaborative album entitled "Cheek To Cheek."

According to GUINNESS, BENNETT holds four other records:

--Oldest person to reach #1 on the U.S. album chart with a newly recorded album for "Cheek To Cheek."

--Longest time between UK Top 20 albums: 39 years.

--Oldest person to enter the UK Top 20 album chart with "Duets: An American Classic" when he was 80.

--Longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist.

BENNETT recently announced his performance with LADY GAGA at RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL last AUGUST would be his last, as he is suffering from ALZHIMER'S.

