Updated Podcasting Guide

ADLARGE has released its "2021 Podcast Buying Guide V4.0," offering information on buying ads on podcasts, including measuremebt, attribution, content selection, and targeed delivery.

SVP/Head Of Revenue Operations & Digital Sales ILWIRA MARCISZEK said, “As more buyers continue to experience the unmatched ROI of podcast advertising, we recognized the opportunity to provide guidance and context to the quickly evolving landscape of attribution, measurement, and delivery. The unprecedented growth we are witnessing today is a true testament to the power of podcasting.“

Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS added, “Working with a broad range of shows and clients has uniquely positioned AdLarge as an authentic resource to buyers. Our spectrum of knowledge has enabled us to gain a comprehensive understanding of the marketplace, which we've outlined in this playbook. Our goal is to provide everyone with the tools to make the most informed advertising decisions possible. The substantial increase year-over-year in advertiser spend has proven the audience is attentive, engaged, and ready to take action.”

Download the guide by clicking here.

