Deal Closes

LIVEONE has closed on the acquisition (NET NEWS 5/28) of music publicity firm GRAMOPHONE MEDIA, INC. for an undisclosed price. GRAMOPHONE Pres. ESHY GAZIT and CMO PATRICK ERMLICH remain with the company, which will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary of LIVEXLIVE. GRAMOPHONE has worked with BTS, MONSTA X, TIFFANY YOUNG, MELII, LIL SIMZ, SAN HOLO, STEVE AOKI, JAZZ CARTIER, KIIARA, ZHU, TESSA VIOLET, TAYLA PARX, JESSE MCCARTNEY, JOSHUA RADIN, KT TUNSTALL, ANI DIFRANCO, RANDY JACKSON, WIX, AMUSE IO, and others.

LIVEONE Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "The acquisition of GRAMOPHONE creates a new and exciting business vertical for LIVEONE. By discovering and managing artists, LIVEONE can present GRAMOPHONE artists the opportunity to immediately and dramatically increase their exposure by being featured on our vast consumer-facing platform of livestream, pay-per-view, podcasting, and OTT channels. We are also excited to add ESHY GAZIT and PATRICK ERMLICH to the LIVEONE team and we look forward to building GRAMOPHONE into a music industry force."

GAZIT said, "I am thrilled to continue GRAMOPHONE's trajectory with LIVEONE. We will work closely with the platform to support emerging artists that need guidance, resources and exposure. As a former artist myself I know how hard it is to navigate your career, and we are here to help in these crucial stages."

« see more Net News