New Logo

NIELSEN has changed its logo and added a new “Brand Purpose Statement” as part of what the company terms a "a new brand campaign ... reflecting the company’s transformation of its culture and a redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media." The changes include a logo with a four-color symbol with an “N” in the negative space and the "Brand Purpose Statement," "Powering a Better Media Future for All People." NIELSEN combined its measurement, audience outcomes, and content services products as "NIELSEN ONE" after selling its Global Connect division in MARCH.

“While our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years, it became clear that perceptions of the company have not evolved at the same pace,” said Chief Marketing and Communications Officer JAMIE MOLDAFSKY. “The rebranding marks a new NIELSEN both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global audience and the changing media environment. NIELSEN’s core values of inclusion, courage and growth, along with its clear strategy, will power the company’s transformation as we partner with the industry and our clients to help them better understand how evolving audiences consume media and find content.”

