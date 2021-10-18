Bryan (Photo: CMA/ABC/Robby Klein)

Country superstar LUKE BRYAN has been tapped to host “The 55th Annual CMA AWARDS,” marking his first time hosting the show. Set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA, the show will air live on ABC from 7-10p (CT). BRYAN takes over for 2020 hosts REBA McENTIRE and DARIUS RUCKER.

“The CMA AWARDS is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country music,” said BRYAN. “Being asked to host the CMA v was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.

"Growing up in GEORGIA, I remember watching [previous hosts] VINCE GILL, REBA [McENTIRE], BROOKS & DUNN, KENNY ROGERS [and] BARBARA MANDRELL, to name a few," he continued. "They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country music family and sitting on the front row while BRAD PAISLEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and DARIUS RUCKER took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country music shine.”

“We are so thrilled to have LUKE join us as this year’s CMA AWARDS host,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on ‘American Idol,’ and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA AWARDS. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered, in just a few weeks.”

Performers and presenters for “The 55th Annual CMA AWARDS” will be announced in the next few weeks. Watch new promos for this year’s show here and here.

