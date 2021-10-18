HD2 "Fresh Country"

VOLUNTEER STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Classic Hits WVCP/NASHVILLE-GALLATIN has launched a new HD2 channel, “FRESH COUNTRY.” The songs are chosen by students as part of their classes, and the music is comprised of Country hits from the past five years.

"We felt the HD2 signal would be a better teaching tool if the students actually learned how to put together a format and research music on a continuous basis," said WVCP GM DIANNA MONK. "Since we operate on a community college budget, we’re not able to spend funding on focus groups. We send our music team to online platforms, where they note which new songs are getting downloaded the most. Our adds will change from week to week, just like commercial stations.

"This is not students picking their favorite songs," MONK added. "The pros wouldn’t let them do that, so we don’t. We’re all about getting them ready for the real world."

