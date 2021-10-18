Food Drive

NEUHOFF COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WSOY-A-W277DB/DECATUR, IL raised $1,546,426 for the CENTRAL ILLINOIS FOOD BANK in its recent 20th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive, the equivalent of 8,134,201 pounds of food. The drive switched to an all-cash-donations event in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think this food drive could so eclipse all prior efforts. It’s a fitting tribute to 20 years of hard work by the WSOY/NOWDECATUR Team, BRIAN BYERS, and KEVIN BREHENY,” said CEO/President BETH NEUHOFF. “This is the magic that can happen in small communities when media, corporations, schools, benefactors, and service agencies come together. I’m so proud we could use our megaphone and brand for the good of so many who need help.”

