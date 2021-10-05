Webinar Set -- Are You Attending?

Buckle up! PAIGE NIENABER, VP/Fun ‘N Games for CPR PROMOTIONS, will host a webinar on OCTOBER 21st at 3p (CT) called "Sh#t You Can Sell In The 1st Quarter."

NIENABER told ALL ACCESS, "The 1st Quarter, and JANUARY especially, is a giant black hole of nothingness and is by far the most ANGINA inducing of the quarters. And it’s not a surprise. It happens every year. The webinar will present 50-60 ideas that you could get on the streets immediately and help to fill the hole, and also make the most of all the HALLMARK Holidays in FEBRUARY and MARCH that should be sold. Imagine if you walked away and sold 7 or 8 of these ideas? What a wonderful world it would be!"

Click here to register for the webinar.

