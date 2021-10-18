West

Radio veteran TERRY WEST is retiring after her 40-year career and will make her final appearance as midday host on MID-WEST FAMILY Country WAXX/EAU CLAIRE, WI this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd, concluding 29 years at the station.

WEST spent most of her time in radio working for WAXX and AC sister station WIAL (I-94)/EAU CLAIRE, WI. She was a part of the award-winning WAXX team that earned NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS MARCONI Station of the Year awards and CMA Station of the Year awards.

WEST's broadcasting career began after winning a scholarship to BROWN INSTITUTE SCHOOL OF BROADCASTING. She then worked for KKXL (THE FAN 1440 AM)/GRAND FORKS, ND, where she was the first female broadcaster in 1980. She then worked at I-94 until 1992, and has since been a midday host on WAXX. WEST has worked with several charitable organizations, resulting in earning a WISCONSIN BROADCASTER's ASSOCIATION award. She also was named as the winner of a Women Of Distinction Award from the AMERICAN GIRL SCOUT COUNCIL in 1995.





