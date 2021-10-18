New Podcast

THE NATION and the ECONOMIC HARDSHIP REPORTING PROJECT are partnering for a new limited podcast series on financial hardship in AMERICA. "GOING FOR BROKE WITH RAY SUAREZ" is hosted by the former NPR "TALK OF THE NATION" host and PBS NEWSHOUR correspondent; the first two episodes were released TODAY (10/18).

“I am really excited to bring the work of story-tellers supported by the ECONOMIC HARDSHIP REPORTING PROJECT to new audiences,” said SUAREZ. “And given what the country, and the world, have been going through in 2020 and 2021, the timing couldn’t be better for asking hard questions about the social safety net, how Americans look out for each other, and the challenge of economic security in precarious times. Audio is the perfect medium for presenting listeners with a pair of shoes, and the invitation to walk a mile, or more. THE NATION is a great partner for this series, bringing us to readers who will listen to one chapter, and listen to them all.”

“GOING FOR BROKE is audio storytelling at its finest, and most necessary: Our economy is not working for a lot of us, and on this podcast we hear directly from the people too often left out of mainstream news coverage,” said THE NATION Multimedia Editor FRANK REYNOLDS. “RAY is the perfect guide through these troubled waters, and we’re thrilled to be continuing our long history of working with the great folks at EHRP to bring stories of economic hardship to our audiences.”

“These gripping, authentic enlightening first-person accounts are a must-listen, as are some of the inventive solutions these episodes provide,” said EHRP executive director ALISSA QUART. “The podcast is the culmination of years of work by our organization’s writers.”

« see more Net News