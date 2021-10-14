(Photo: Simon Emmett / Sony Music)

ALL ACCESS reported FRIDAY (10/15), GRAMMY - winning artist ADELE's new single "Easy On Me" set a record for the most streamed song in a single day on SPOTIFY. CHARTMETRIC is now reporting that the artist has not only conquered the steaming world, but also that her fan engagement is blowing up on multiple platforms with the release as well. CHARTMETRIC is reporting:

Views of ADELE's YOUTUBE videos jumped to 143 Million, up from 110 Million on FRIDAY OCTOBER 15th.

Her INSTAGRAM followers jumped to 42 million, up from 29 million on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th.

With views of her WIKIPEDIA page increasing by as much as 336,000 a day over the weekend, ADELE is likely finding traction with new and younger fans, who are intrigued by the superstar's latest single.

SPOTIFY MONTHLY listeners increased from 26 Million to 35 million.

« see more Net News