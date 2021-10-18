Music Health Alliance to offer free virtual health insurance assistance

NASHVILLE-based MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) will begin offering free, virtual appointments to the music community to assist with healthcare coverage during the upcoming enrollment window. MEDICARE open enrollment dates will be from FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th to TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7th, and insurance enrollment begins on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st and runs until WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th.

During open enrollment dates, MHA staffers will meet virtually with members of the music industry and their families to come up with the best plans according to medical needs. MHA can also aid with coverage if you've lost a job due to COVID-19 and had a change in health insurance.

To contact an MHA advocate to book a virtual enrollment appointment in regard to individual or family health insurance, click here. To book an appointment to discuss group health insurance, click here. For MEDICARE annual enrollment for those ages 65 and over, click here.

To learn more about MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE's free services for members of the music industry, contact info@musichealthalliance.com.

