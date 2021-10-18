Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison To Host

Guitarists DAVE NAVARRO (JANE’S ADDICTION) and BILLY MORRISON (BILLY IDOL) and an all-star band are gearing up for the third ABOVE GROUND benefit concert, DECEMBER 20th at THE FONDA THEATRE in HOLLYWOOD, CA.

After sitting out 2020 due to COVID, NAVARRO and MORRISON will be joined by a group of special guests including BILLY IDOL, PERRY FARRELL, ETTY LAU FARRELL, COREY TAYLOR, TAYLOR HAWKINS, MARK MCGRATH, STEVE STEVENS, FRANKY PEREZ and others TBA in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22.

The event will celebrate the vinyl album as an art form, with the performance of two seminal albums in their entirety, while at the same time raising awareness and funds for the treatment of mental health. Profits from the event will be donated to MUSICARES, the leading music charity that acts as a safety net for the music community.

Executive Director of MUSICARES LAURA SEGURA said, “We are so grateful for DAVE and BILLY’s support of MUSICARES with this incredible benefit concert, and for their continued support of our mission over the years. The proceeds from this event will help music professionals who need various kinds of support, from physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, and more.”

Click here to watch DAVE and BILLY talk about the event.

