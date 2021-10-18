Music & Mac Upgrades Announced (Photo: Sukrita Rungroj/Shutterstock.com)

APPLE held their second virtual APPLE event in a month TODAY (10/18) to introduce upgrades to music consumption by APPLE products, as well as upgrades and improvements to the APPLE MAC.

First, when it comes to consumption of music with APPLE products, new features include: Voice Request for any kind of mood playlists; a Voice Plan Subscription to access all playlists for $4.99 a month using SIRI; Home Pod Mini smart speaker in new colors: yellow, orange and blue in addition to white and space gray; the ability to play music everywhere in the house and broadcast a message to all rooms; and UPDATED Home Pod Mini smart speaker in new colors: yellow, orange and blue in addition to white and space grey.

Next, APPLE announced AIR PODS will now offer spacial audio in DOLBY ATMOS on AIRPODS PRO and AIR PODS MAX. New AIR PODS are sweat and water resistant, have adaptive EQ, and batteries will now last for six hours on a charge and can charge wired, or unwired.

And finally, APPLE announced the MACBOOK Pro, supercharged for pros, will see incredible performance with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. Longer battery life. And a 14-inch or 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Much of the new hardware is ready for order, now.

« see more Net News