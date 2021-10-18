Carslon

The newest label division of CDX NASHVILLE, CDX RECORDS, has launched with PAULETTE CARLSON as its flagship artist. Best known for creating and being in the band HIGHWAY 101, which scored four #1 hits in the late '80s, CARLSON's recently released solo single, "Branded Soul," is on its way to Country radio and will be available through CDX RECORDS' relationship with THE ORCHARD on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th.

"In today’s music business we saw an opportunity to use our collective years of relationships and experience in label operations to help artists further by actually getting their music into the hands of the consumers," said CDX RECORDS Pres. JOE KELLY. "We are thrilled and excited that PAULETTE has chosen CDX RECORDS to be the company that will bring her new music to the world.

"PAULETTE CARLSON has a proven track record of hits, an active fan base, and the track shows how she still sings amazingly," KELLY continued. "Instantly recognizable voices are rare these days. When you hear this new single, you immediately recognize PAULETTE’s unmistakable vocals. PAULETTE is preparing to hit the road for a 2022 tour and while crossing the country will be visiting her friends at Country radio. CDX RECORDS will be there every step of the way.”

"I’ve known JOE KELLY for many years, and he’s just a really good guy," said CARLSON. "I feel very confident in his new CDX RECORDS label division and their people, and I am very happy to be working with them. I like to call this song 'MONTANA Americana,' because MONTANA remains a beautiful bastion of outlaw Country, remnants of a culture idolized and sorely missed by AMERICA’s free spirits ... 'Branded Soul' will bring out the free spirit in all of us.”

« see more Net News