Chartmetric.com Founder/CEO Sung Cho

It’s a timely conversation about music and metrics with CHARTMETRIC.COM Founder/CEO SUNG CHO who is the latest ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER video interview.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER talks to CHO about why he started CHARTMETRIC and why metrics are so important to the music industry and radio to measure the success of songs that are resonating with the public.

Discussion points included the need for more granularity in the data points and metrics and a concern on the other side of the equation that there is potentially “too much data to unpack” that can cloud decision making.

CHO also forecasts what the radio/audio/streaming and music businesses will look like in the near future as well as five years into the future.

Please watch this ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER interview with CHARTMETRIC’s SUNG CHO, here.

« see more Net News