Paul McCartney (s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

PAUL McCARTNEY and TAYLOR SWIFT top the list of presenters for the upcoming 2021 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductions that also includes JESSICA HUDSON, DREW BARRYMORE, DR. DRE and ANGELA BASSETT, among others. The 36th annual ceremony returns with a live format to CLEVELAND's ROCKET MORTAGE FIELDHOUSE on OCTOBER 30th at 8p (ET) live on HBO with a simulcast on SIRIUSXM. SWIFT and HUDSON are also booked to perform in the ceremony honoring FOO FIGHTERS, TINA TURNER, GO-GO'S, CAROLE KING and LL COOL J.

BARRYMORE will induct the GO-GO's, while BASSETT will do the honors for TURNER, whom she portrayed in the film "What's Love Got To Do With It?" CHRISTINA AGUILERA, MICKEY GUYTON, H.E.R. and BRYAN ADAMS will perform in tribute to TURNER. McCARTNEY will induct FOO FIGHTERS, while DR. DRE will do the introductory honors for LL COOL J.

SWIFT and HUDSON will induct KING, with SWIFT performing a medley of her hits.

LIONEL RICHIE will induct legendary music executive, entrepreneur and film producer CLARENCE AVANT, subject of the documentary "The Black Godfather," and present him with the AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD for label entrepreneurs and executives.

