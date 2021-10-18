Lott & Kent

ATLANTIC RECORDS has upped DAMON LOTT to VP/Black Music Promotions. He moves up from his most recent position as National Dir./Black Music. In addition, SOUTHEAST Dir/Promotion CANNON KENT has been promoted to Co-National Dir. of Black Music. She's been with the company for 15 years.

LOTT said," I would like to thank KEVIN HOLIDAY, MIKE KYSER, and JULIE GREENWALD for this amazing opportunity to grow. Shout out to the ATLANTIC Black Music Promo Team. I’m looking forward to continuing to move the needle in promotion and remaining a huge contributor when it comes to breaking new artists."

KENT commented, “I’m thrilled to be a part of a team that feels like family. That’s one of the benefits of growing within a company that retains its staff well over a decade. You inherently understand how to move as a unit and get the job done. I’m grateful to KEVIN HOLIDAY, JULIE GREENWALD, and MIKE KYSER for extending the opportunity to grow in music promotion.”

LOTT's 16-year music industry resume includes J RECORDS, first as the MID-ATLANTIC Regional and eventually National Dir./Urban Promotions after J merged with JIVE RECORDS, a division of RCA. The JIVE label was retired and then rebranded with artists & promotional staff sliding over to the parent label RCA.

CANNON's career includes BARDEN ENTERTAINMENT Program Dir. and RADIO ONE/DETROIT co-host and producer of the “HYPE SQUAD MORNING SHOW." She’s currently on the board of THE RECORDING ACADEMY as Governor of the ATLANTA CHAPTER.

