Renewal

PODCASTONE has inked JORDAN HARBINGER to what it calls a "high seven figure renewal deal" to keep "THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW" podcast with the platform "for the foreseeable future."

Pres. KIT GRAY said that HARBINGER "embodies what podcasting is all about. His impeccable interviewing skills, his unmatched rapport with guests, his integrity and his knowledge of marketing and the business of podcasting are keystones in the growth of THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW and his audience is ever expanding. Not only is JORDAN a dream partner in podcasting, he's also a dear friend and we are looking forward to, and anticipating, even bigger things in 2022 and beyond."

