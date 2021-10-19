-
Kobalt Sells KMR Music Royalties II Catalog To KKR For $1.1 Billion
October 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM (PT)
KOBALT CAPITAL has sold its KMR MUSIC ROYALTIES II portfolio to KKR and its CHORD MUSIC GROUP, a joint venture of KKR and DUNDEE PARTNERS, for about $1.1 billion. The catalog contains over 62,000 copyrights.
The works include those from THE WEEKND, LORDE and RYAN TEDDER. A multiyear agreement has KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING continuing to administer and service the works in the portfolio.
This new KKR venture, CHORD, is separate from a deal with BMG that was announced in APRIL 2021.
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.