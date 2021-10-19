The RECORDING ACADEMY has released the text of its Inclusion Rider for GRAMMY AWARDS broadcast production contracts, setting forth its plans for diversifying its hiring of cast and crew. The addition of an Inclusion Rider was initially announced on AUGUST 4th in partnership with COLOR OF CHANGE as part of the ACADEMY's #ChangeMusic initiative. The rider was written by attorney KALPANA KOTAGAL and PEARL STREET FILMS' FANSHEN COX with contributors including ACADEMY Co-President VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES and WARNER MUSIC Founding Director ALLIE-RYAN BUTLER.

"I am proud that the ACADEMY is leading the charge in releasing an Inclusion Rider for the music community that counters systematic bias," said CEO HARVEY MASON JR.. "We were proud to work with a very diverse crew last year for the GRAMMY Awards, and this is the culmination of a years-long effort to create a rider for the production of the GRAMMYs. But this is only the beginning. We are commited to putting in the real work required to help create a pipeline of diverse talent and drastically change representation."

"With the Inclusion Rider, COLOR OF CHANGE and the RECORDING ACADEMY are working to change the rules that have enabled systemic discrimination in the music business for far too long," said COLOR OF CHANGE Pres. RASHAD ROBINSON. "The Inclusion Rider is a concrete accountability mechanism aimed at breaking through an endless stream of empty commitments. It will ensure that Black people finally gain the authority in the industry that matches their essential contributions to it. An initiative of #ChangeMusic, the Inclusion Rider changes the rules of the industry's hiring and management practices to open up opportunities for work and promotion that have long been denied."

"The GRAMMY AWARDS Inclusion Rider includes the tool's four key elements which are essential to driving improvement in representation and equity: a commitment to deepening and diversifying hiring pools, benchmarks and targets for hiring, the collection and analysis of applicant and hiring data, and strict accountability measures," said KOTAGAL, a partner at COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL. "By committing to use the Inclusion Rider for its 2022 production, the GRAMMY Awards is not only ensuring a more equitable and diverse hiring process, it is also setting an important standard for inclusivity and representation at award shows moving forward."

