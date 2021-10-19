Breland (Photo: Spotify)

Country artist BRELAND is the guest host for the debut episode of the new "SPOTIFY: Discover This" podcast, "Expanding the Sound of Country Music." Joining him in the conversation are fellow Country artists SHANIA TWAIN, LAUREN ALAINA and LILY ROSE, as well as BRITTANY SPENCER, SPOTIFY'S Head of Artist and Label Partnerships in NASHVILLE. The four discuss a variety of topics surrounding Country music's past, present and future, including the significance of '90s Country music today and much more on the episode.

“We look at [the ’90s] as the golden age of Country music, but I think we’re in a golden age of Country music right now,” said BRELAND in the episode. “We have to respect what came before us to be able to have context for moving forward. And I think being able to honor that history is so significant, and this is a really great time to do it.”

To listen to the debut episode for free on SPOTIFY, click here.

