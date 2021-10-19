Dion (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

The planned NOVEMBER 5 opening of CELINE DION's new residency at RESORTS WORLD THEATRE in LAS VEGAS has been pushed back. No new date has been set. A release from AEG cites "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing."

DION commented, "I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this NOVEMBER saddens me beyond words. My partners at RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to LAS VEGAS. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

CONCERTS WEST/AEG PRESENTS Pres. and Co-CEO JOHN MEGLEN added, "CELINE is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better. In our two-decade-long relationship with CELINE, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new LAS VEGAS show dates whenever CELINE is ready."

RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS Pres. SCOTT SIBELLA said, "While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support CELINE in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows. On behalf of the entire RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS family, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again."

« see more Net News