Fargo

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY PD "KOBE" FARGO has stepped down and is preparing to head to a new gig. Details on FARGO's destination have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/ROCHESTER OM MIKE MCCOY has begun the search for FARGO's successor. MCCOY said, "We need a PD who's a strategic thinker and lives the lifestyle. If you're great on the air, can produce amazing imaging and know how to win, this is the job for you. Big egos need not apply. Pay and benefits will excite you if you can excite us."

Send your materials to MIKE MCCOY here.





