RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88Nine RADIO MILWAUKEE) has announced a renovation and expansion of its studios with a full food and beverage menu and outdoor seating café in association with MILWAUKEE chef and restaurateur CHAD MEIER.

The renovation fills a space that was formerly run by that STONE CREEK COFFEE until permanently closing last NOVEMBER due to the pandemic. The $770,000 expansion was made possible by funds provided by donors who ask to be anonymous. REINHART BOERNER VAN DEUREN provided pro bono legal assistance. MILWAUKEE-based TKWA architecture firm designed the façade and internal changes.

MEIER said, ““Our menu will be eclectic and constantly changing, just like the music that 88NINE plays. I look forward to sharing some amazing dishes and helping create a casual, creative space to facilitate community connections.”

RADIO MILWAUKEE Exec. Dir. KEVIN SUCHER said, “Our latest investment will add to the economic vitality of the growing WALKER’S POINT neighborhood. It will also create new and improved spaces where the community can have a quick bite or camp out for the day to create and collaborate, with food and beverage offerings to help fuel them.”

The station moved into the two-story, 14,000-square-foot building in AUGUST 2013 after purchasing and renovating the vacant former art gallery and restaurant. The building now houses 88NINE’s studios, offices and 100-seat broadcast performance space, and the ground-floor retail space.

