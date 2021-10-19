Mays

KEVIN MAYS officially takes over as PD for HALL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WBTZ (99.9 THE BUZZ) and Classic Rock WIZN (106.7)/ BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURG. He will also continue as MD for both stations. Kevin previously served as APD of WBTZ and WIZN. He joined the company in April of 2004.

MAYS said, “A huge thanks to DAN DUBONNET, BOB WALKER, MARK KNIGHT and everyone at HALL for this opportunity to continue to work with the terrific team here in BURLINGTON and to lead these two highly successful local brands into the future.”

MAYS will be assisted by DEVON MCGARRY, who is now moving into the role of APD for both stations.Devon joined HALL COMMUNICATIONS full time in March of 2013.





