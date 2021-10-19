Daily

Veteran Broadcaster JOE DAILY joins NEVERSINK MEDIA GROUP LLC's, Classic Hits WABT (POCONO 96.7)/MIDDLETON, NY. DAILY will broadcast live on SATURDAY mornings from 8a to noon.

DAILY’s long career has included stops at WSUS in FRANKLIN, NJ, WKER in POMPTON LAKES, NJ and a 20-year stretch at WBNR in BEACON, NY before joining Q92 in POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, where he held down morning drive from 2001 to 2019.

DAILY said, “Nothing entertains, informs, fosters connections, and grows and strengthens community like local radio. I’ve dedicated my entire professional career to it. And now I’m going to do it right here in the POCONOS – a place my wife CHARLOTTE and I are so happy to call home.”

GM/POCONO 96.7, GARY CEE added, “HUDSON VALLEY radio listeners were in love with JOE DAILY. Now it’s the POCONOS’ turn to connect with JOE every Saturday morning. I am so happy he’s here.”

