DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC, the publishing division of PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP, has partnered with PUMP HOUSE MUSIC in signing rising Country singer LEWIS BRICE, brother of LEE BRICE.

LEWIS BRICE's self-titled debut EP, which he self-produced with his brother, was released in 2017 by PUMP HOUSE MUSIC. His songs have been featured on SIRIUSXM's "The Highway" channel, CMT MUSIC, and SPOTIFY's "New Boots" and "Wild Country" playlists. BRICE had streaming success with his single, "It's You," surpassing over 18 million streams, and he has new music on the horizon.

“Over the years, I’ve known LEWIS as a hell of a singer,” said DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC Founder DALLAS DAVIDSON. “He is also a terrific writer, and the DOUBLE DOWN team and I are excited that we get to work with a talented guy like LEWIS.”

