SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES is releasing a 10-episode documentary podcast about one of its own personalities, the late DEIRDRE O'DONOGHUE, and her championing of some of alternative rock's legends.

"BENT BY NATURE: DEIRDRE O'DONOGHUE AND THE LOST SNAP! ARCHIVES," hosted by TRICIA HALLORAN, will include segments from "SNAP!," the late-night show O'DONOGHUE hosted in 1982-91, with reminiscences from artists like MICHAEL STIPE, HENRY ROLLINS, DAVID LOWERY, SYD STRAW, JULIAN COPE, and many more. The series is produced by O'DONOGHUE's house engineer BOB CARLSON and MYKE DODGE WEISKOPF and will debut on OCTOBER 28th, accompanied by a new online archive of show material, including interviews and in-studio performances,

ROLLINS, in an essay he recites on the podcast, said that O'DONOGHUE “was a huge influence not only on what I listened to, but how I appreciated music. The degree to which she opened my mind to music I might not have ever found on my own is profound. Now and then, I get an email from someone telling me they like my show on KCRW. I thank them but it’s just what DEIRDRE taught me. I’m trying to be like her.”

