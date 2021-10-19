Smiley Pumpkin Drop

CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL (99.5 ZPL)/Indianapolis, IN's SMILEY MORNING SHOW will drop a 1,459-pound pumpkin from hundreds of feet in the air this WEDNESDAY at a free family Halloween event at THE SHOPS AT PERRY CROSSING. SMILEY and his crew will also broadcast live from the event from 6a to 10a (CT).

The SMILEY PUMPKIN DROP is back for its 19th year and the show will once again hoist a 1,459-pound pumpkin hundreds of feet in the air and then watch as it comes crashing down on the concrete! In addition, the station will drop a 250-pound pumpkin and a 400-pound pumpkin from the same distance. Also, the smallest pumpkin will be painted with SMILEY MORNING SHOW Host DAVE SMILEY’s face on it. The largest pumpkin will be painted live onsite by artist GAVIN GOODE.

The family event is free and open to the public. The station is encouraging parents to bring the kids dressed in costume for safe trick-or-treating, bounce houses, free small pumpkins from HOGAN FARMS while supplies last, balloon artist with free balloon animals, and MORE!

Click here for directions.

« see more Net News