Shapiro, Mardavich (Photos: Adrianne Mathiowetz / PRX)

PRX has promoted "EAR HUSTLE" Exec. Producer JULIE SHAPIRO tp VP/Editorial of PRX and RADIOTOPIA and has elevated RADIOTOPIA Network Dir. AUDREY MARDAVICH to Senior Director of Content of RADIOTOPIA. Both are new positions; SHAPIRO will continue in her "EAR HUSTLE" role while taking on additional responsibilities at the corporate and network level, and both will report to Chief of Business Development and Content JASON SALDHANA.

“As the podcast industry accelerates, JULIE will now bring her incredible experience, creativity, and creator-conscious mindset to podcasts and strategic partnerships across PRX’s growing portfolio, and will continue to guide RADIOTOPIA as the network evolves,” said SALDHANA. “In addition, since the network’s inception, AUDREY’s dedication to RADIOTOPIA’s mission, content, and creators have been without comparison. We’re excited to drive a path forward in audio together that champions independent creators and their work.”

“I’m looking forward to supporting PRX’s expanding content ambitions, to identifying new partners and projects, and to breaking new ground creatively by paving the way for more impactful and transformative storytelling,” said SHAPIRO. “It’s an honor and pleasure to build on the work I’ve done with PRX through RADIOTOPIA and ‘EAR HUSTLE,’ and to continue onward working alongside the network and the show, too. Both have big plans in store.”

“It’s a joy to work closely with RADIOTOPIA’s hosts and producers, and to provide a space where creators are valued and their dream projects can thrive,” said MARDAVICH. “As a fierce advocate for independent producers, I look forward to helping lead RADIOTOPIA forward in an ever-changing podcast landscape.”

« see more Net News