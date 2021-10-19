Knight

ALL ACCESS has learned of several promotions for the HALL COMMUNICATIONS' BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURG cluster. Classic Hits WKOL (KOOL 105) PD MARK KNIGHT has been promoted to OM of it's 5 station cluster. He will remain PD of WKOL. KNIGHT fills the void left after MATT GRASSO departed in AUGUST for a position outside of radio. KNIGHT is a 28-year veteran of HALL COMMUNICATIONS as a PD and air talent at WKOL and Country WOKO (98.9).

Hall EVP/Market Manager DAN DUBONNET said, “Mark has shown great leadership ability throughout his career and is the right choice for this position. He understands what it takes to keep our brands at the top of the ratings.”

In addition to KNIGHT's promotion, WOKO Morning show host and APD BILL SARGENT was promoted to PD of the station. He joined WOKO in 1998 as an evening personality. He has co-hosted WOKO’s top rated MORNING ROUNDUP for the last 20 years.

And as ALL ACCESS reported earlier today (NET NEWS 10/19), KEVIN MAYS officially takes over as PD for Alternative WBTZ (99.9 THE BUZZ) and Classic Rock WIZN (106.7). And WIZN morning show host DEVON MCGARRY will add the APD title for both WIZN and WBTZ.

DUBONNET added: ”MARK will work closely with BILL, KEVIN, DEVON and the rest of our outstanding programming and promotions staff to keep the HALL Radio Group the dominant cluster in the market.”

« see more Net News