Sells Off iHeart Stock

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP. has sold off its 5,941,248 shares of iHEARTMEDIA Class A Common Stock at $25.25/share.

The sale, a block trade reported in a Schedule 13D/A filed on OCTOBER 7th with the SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION and dating the sale as having been executed on OCTOBER 5th, leaves JOHN MALONE's company with no remaining stake in iHEART, and appears to bring to an end LIBERTY's long-running position as the likely suitor to take over the broadcaster. LIBERTY remains the owner of SIRIUSXM, the ATLANTA BRAVES, and FORMULA 1 racing, and a stake in LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT.

