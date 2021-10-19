Partners

COMCAST’s FREEWHEEL video advertising platform is partnering with CUMULUS MEDIA and TRITON DIGITAL to add CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK premium podcast advertising inventory into the STRATA platform, allowing buyers to automate the process of buying ads on podcasts within their present STRATA workflow and with TRITON Podcast Metrics data included.

“At FREEWHEEL, we’re constantly looking for new opportunities to connect our buyers to the newest capabilities and media content offerings,” said FREEWHEEL VP/Partnerships JAMIE DONNENFELD. “As podcasting continues to grow in the U.S., our users have asked for more opportunities to buy podcast media in the STRATA system. Our partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA and TRITON DIGITAL offers them not just premium podcast inventory, but also validated measurement on a granular level. STRATA is the only platform offering this.”

CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Digital Operations and Business Development LARRY LINIETSKY said, “CUMULUS MEDIA is pleased to expand its partnerships with FREEWHEEL and TRITON to provide current and future marketing partners efficient access to the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK’s vast offering of premium podcasts spanning entertainment, news, sports, politics, business, money and technology as well as the voices from our 413 stations.”

“TRITON is pleased to be partnering with FREEWHEEL and CUMULUS MEDIA to provide advertisers with streamlined access to trustworthy, aggregated podcast data within their media buying system for the first time,” said TRITON President of Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “Our IAB-accredited Podcast Metrics lineups provide advertisers with consistent data across networks and publishers, making the process of discovering, planning, analyzing and ultimately buying podcasts at scale seamless and efficient.”

CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK inventory will be available in the STRATA system starting in fourth quarter 2021.

