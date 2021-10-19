-
Bob Costas, Robin Roberts Among 2021 Giants Of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Award Winners
October 20, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCSATING FOUNDATION (LABF) has named the honorees of its 2021 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards.
The honorees, to be feted at a NOVEMBER 9th virtual awards ceremony, are BOB COSTAS; ROBIN ROBERTS; MARION ROSS; outgoing NAB Pres./CEO Sen. GORDON SMITH; GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO EMILY BARR; HEARST TELEVISION Pres. and HEARST COMMUNICATIONS SVP JORDAN WERTLIEB; THE WNET GROUP Pres./CEO NEAL SHAPIRO; FRANK BOYLE & CO. Pres./CEO FRANK BOYLE; and PERRY PUBLISHING & BROADCASTING CO. President RUSSELL PERRY.
The event will be hosted by ABC NEWS NIGHTLINE co-anchor JUJU CHANG and produced by the INTERNATIONAL RADIO & TELEVISION SOCIETY FOUNDATION.
Tickets for virtual table seats and congratulatory ads are available, with purchasers receiving a special access link allowing them to "table hop" with other guests. Contact JOYCE TUDRYN at joyce@giantsofbroadcasting.com for ticket information.