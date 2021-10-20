Urich, Mackenzie And Baker

CUMULUS MEDIA/KANSAS CITY has been awarded three 2021 KC MIX AWARDS. The awards are given by MEDIA MIX, a non-profit supporting advertising and media in KANSAS CITY. Area professionals nominate and vote on the nominees.

Winners this year from CUMULUS MEDIA/KANSAS CITY are Regional VP/Market Market Mgr. DONNA BAKER, who won GM Of The Year, Sr. Account Mgr. RENEE RAZOOK was awarded AE Of The Year and Classic Hits KCMO morning host KELLY URICH took home the first ever Above And Beyond Award. URICH hosts KELLY & MACKENZIE MORNINGS at KCMO.

BAKER commented, "CUMULUS KANSAS CITY is honored to have KELLY in our family. He truly loves KANSAS CITY and leads by example in how to create a treasured community by being involved. His beautiful wife and best friend Hillary and their two amazing daughters are KELLY’s pride, joy, and purpose. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition from the KC media and advertising community, selecting KELLY as the winner of the first MEDIA MIX Above and Beyond Award."

BAKER went on to say, "I also want to congratulate the entire KCMO-FM team for delivering record ratings performance, leading the market in every daypart. Likewise, we are proud to be the home of the very talented RENEE RAZOOK, AE of the Year, and JARED ROBB, nominee for SM of the Year. Now everyone knows what we’ve known all along – Our

