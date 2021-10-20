Springart

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS announced that the RADIO HALL OF FAME has named BEASLEY MEDIA Rock WRIF/DETROIT PD JADE SPRINGART as it's One To Watch award winner. The RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee selects a promising radio radio personality or team each year for the award.

SPRINGART is the first female PD at WRIF in its 50-year history. Fifteen years ago, she started as an intern and worked her way up to PD.

RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee Chair DENNIS GREEN commented, "On behalf of the RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE, it is truly an honor to recognize JADE SPRINGART as the recipient of this year’s One to Watch award. Jade is clearly a rock star, and when you work your way up from intern to Program Director of one of the country’s legendary Rock stations in WRIF DETROIT, that is a fitting description. She is clearly ‘One to Watch’ as defined by this award."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY added, "I could not be prouder of JADE in receiving this coveted honor. She is a trailblazer in her own right in leading one of America’s legendary rock stations, WRIF, in the MOTOR CITY. JADE is what our ‘BEASLEY BEST’ philosophy is all about!"

SPRINGART said, "It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this award and by the committee at the RADIO HALL OF FAME. I’m so proud to work for a company that is supportive of local radio and creativity. I can’t thank BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP enough for giving me an opportunity to continue my radio dreams for an iconic brand like WRIF and am excited to continue to grow and learn from some of the most talented people in the radio industry."

The RADIO HALL OF FAME will hold its 2021 induction ceremony on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2021 in CHICAGO. The ceremony will honor new inductees BROTHER WEASE, ELLIOT SEGAL, DAN PATRICK, KIM KOMANDO, JAVIER ROMERO, PRESTON & STEVE, ERICA FARBER and BILL SIEMERING, as well as a new class of 33 Legacy inductees into the RADIO HALL OF FAME for 2021. In addition, the ceremony will honor RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees from 2020, when a virtual ceremony was held as an alternative to the in-person ceremony.

« see more Net News