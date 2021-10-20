Buys WO

AUDACY has acquired an exclusive, perpetual license to WIDEORBIT's digital audio streaming technology and related assets and operations of WO STREAMING. This move gives AUDACY control of its delivery of streaming features to its 170 million monthly listeners.

AUDACY has changed the name of WO STREAMING to AMPERWAVE. WO SVP Streaming JOHN MORRIS and the entire WO STREAMING team joins AUDACY.

DAVID FIELD, AUDACY's Chairman, President and CEO, commented, "The WIDEORBIT digital audio tech business perfectly complements our organic investments to make AUDACY’s digital platform the top choice for listeners, clients and partners."

« back to Net News