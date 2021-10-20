Kovacik

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA announced TODAY (10/20) that JIM KOVACIK joined the company in JULY as Dir./Content for the company's VICTORIA, TX cluster that includes Country KIXS, Top 40 KQVT (Q-92), Classic Rock KLUB and Adult Hits KTXN (98.7 JACK FM). He replaced WES ADAMS, who was promoted to Dir./Content for the company’s GRAND JUNCTION, CO cluster that includes Country KEKB, Hot AC KMXY, Rock KKNN, Classic Hits KBKL and Sports KEXO. ADAMS succeeded BILLY JENKINS, who shifted to the company's TYLER/LONGVIEW, TX stations in MAY (NET NEWS 5/18)

KOVACIK has 30 years of experience in HOUSTON. where he produced four morning shows.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/VICTORIA Market Pres. MASON BENITEZ said, "JIM is an energetic, multi-talented, forward-thinking pro. I had the pleasure of working with him in HOUSTON and know firsthand about the impact he can have. I’m thrilled to be partnering with JIM to build on our success in Southeast TEXAS.”

KOVACIK added, “I feel very lucky to be joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s local team in VICTORIA. I love TOWNSQUARE’s focus on serving the community with compelling, informative radio and digital content. My goal is to merge my creative broadcasting experience into what I consider one of the best companies that represents the future of radio and digital.”

