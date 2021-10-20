Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

Brand new POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN franchise owner and artist MEGAN THEE STALLION have teamed up to release an exclusive hot sauce called "MEGAN THEE STALLION HOTTIE SAUCE." It's made with a mixture of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper, according to a POPEYES press release. The sauce will be offered on the chain’s chicken sandwich, marking the first time the company has tested a variation on the sandwich, which reached a fever pitch of popularity after it was introduced in 2019.

Along with MEGAN’s sauce drop comes other announcements about the rapper’s collaboration with the fast food chain. There’s a merch drop, which will feature bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and a POPEYES chicken tenders plush dog toy.

MEGAN, said, "I’m appreciative of POPEYES' commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening POPEYES RESTAURANTS. Teaming up with POPEYES is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the POPEYES brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new MEGAN THEE STALLION HOTTIE SAUCE for their line-up."

The HOTTIE SAUCE reached Popeyes locations Tuesday (10/19). Click here to check out some of the reviews.

