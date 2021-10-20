Lineup Finalized

LUKE BRYAN’s sold out CRASH MY PLAYA event, set for JANUARY 19th – 22nd, 2022 in RIVIERA CANCUN, MEXICO has added to its lineup. DUSTIN LYNCH will return in 2022 for his seventh time, and first as a headliner. BRYAN and JASON ALDEAN will serve as the other headliners.

Other artists set to perform include: ASHLEY McBRYDE, RILEY GREEN, JIMMIE ALLEN, LOCASH, JAMESON RODGERS, LAINEY WILSON, CAITLYN SMITH and WHITNEY DUNCAN. KENDELL MARVEL and DJ ROCK round out next year's lineup. The event will be hosted at the MOON PALACE CANCUN.

