Krzyzewski (Photo: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com)

Head Coach of the DUKE UNIVERSITY BLUE DEVILS, MIKE KRZYZEWSKI, will host the premiere episode of the 17th season of his weekly SIRIUSXM show, BASKETBALL AND BEYOND WITH COACH K, tomorrow, OCTOBER 21st at 6p (ET).

BASKETBALL AND BEYOND features COACH K and co-host DAVE SIMS discussing basketball as well as the headline stories from the larger sports world, and interviewing successful people from many different walks of life. On the debut show, KRZYZEWSKI’s guests will be seven-time OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL-winning swimmer KATIE LEDECKY and JEFF VINIK, owner of the back-to-back STANLEY CUP Champion TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING.

Krzyzewski said, “DAVE and I are extremely fortunate to start our 17th season of BASKETBALL AND BEYOND together. During the demands of a college basketball season, this show is something I truly look forward to each week. It provides us with the opportunity to find out what makes such prominent guests great, to determine why and how leaders do what they do, and to have some fun within the world of sports and beyond. I am honored to be part of the SIRIUSXM team, and we’ll be sure that our listeners enjoy the journey of the 2021-22 season right along with us.”

SIRIUSXM’S Pres. and CCO Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, “It is extraordinary what Coach has accomplished in his career, and the impact he has had on people both in basketball and the world beyond it. It is a unique privilege to hear his perspective on the game and the larger world around it for an hour every week, and his conversations with other people at the top of their professions are always fascinating. This season those conversations will be extra special, and we are pleased and honored that he will be sharing the journey with all of us on SIRIUSXM.”

KRZYZEWSKI announced in JUNE that this season will be his final year of coaching, bringing the curtain down on a 46-year HALL OF FAME career as a head coach.

Throughout the college basketball season, a new edition of BASKETBALL AND BEYOND will air every THURSDAY at 6p (ET)on both SIRIUSXM Channel 84 (ESPNU RADIO) and SIRIUSXM channel 371 (SIRIUSXM ACC RADIO). Click here for more info.

