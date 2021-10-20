ALPHA MEDIA has announced that ZOE BURDINE-FLY has been appointed Regional Pres. for the company, effective MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st. BURDINE-FLY joins ALPHA MEDIA -- which has radio stations across 44 markets in the U.S. -- from TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience and a track record of success in the radio industry.

In her new role, she will oversee the strategic growth of 13 ALPHA MEDIA markets, and also play a key role supporting the development of the company’s growing digital engagement platform. She will report to company COO LARRY BASTIDA.

ALPHA Chairman and CEO BOB PROFFITT said, “I am pleased to welcome ZOE as the newest member of ALPHA MEDIA’s senior leadership team. We conducted a thorough search process, and ZOE stood out as possessing the right leadership experience, sophisticated expertise and deep radio industry knowledge to guide our markets and support our long-term growth strategy. ZOE will help us further expand our digital capabilities across our nationwide platforms so we can continue to deliver excellent results and value in partnership with our advertiser partners. I look forward to all we will accomplish together.”

BURDINE-FLY added, “ALPHA MEDIA continues to deliver incredible programming in all of its communities, and I am thrilled to join the ALPHA MEDIA family at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. I am eager to get to work with ALPHA MEDIA’s team as, together, we continue to strengthen our market presence, serve our advertiser partners and honor the company’s legacy of engaging content and relevant local programming.”

« see more Net News