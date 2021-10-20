New Branding Revealed At First-Ever Summit

Global publishing administration service, SONGTRUST, has unveiled a new logo and brand system to correspond with the company’s tenth anniversary celebration. It was revealed to attendees of the first SONGTRUST SUMMIT, a one-day virtual conference event exclusive to SONGTRUST clients, held on OCTOBER 15th. The new SONGTRUST icon, a graphical depiction of the letter S formed by two musical notes, emphasizes that music is at the core of the company’s work. The new wordmark and typography are bolder, evoking not only SONGTRUST’s commitment to accessibility, as the new font is easier to read for those with visual limitations, but also the confidence with which it approaches its work and its position in the industry.

SONGTRUST Pres. MOLLY NEUMAN said, “We decided to unveil our new logo and brand look during our SONGTRUST SUMMIT events for our clients because they’re at the heart of what we do. Like the Summit, our new design system represents our commitment to educating, empowering, and serving music rightsholders. We're proud that it’s more engaging and inviting, and that it welcomes songwriters and the teams that work with them, at any career level, to understand their rights and how to manage them.”

SOMGTRUST SUMMIT offered sessions such as: “Maximizing Your Royalty Collection for Producers,” “Determining Shares and Using Split Sheets,” and “Digital Marketing for Independent Musicians,” SONGTRUST’s Summit aimed at supplying its attendees, whatever their career stage, with actionable information they could immediately apply to their work.

The company intends to replicate this event annually, with plans for an additional, more internationally-focused version to be held in 2022. Despite the time zone limitations, this year’s event had attendees from 43 different countries. Click here for more info.

