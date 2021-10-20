-
Air1 Network Flies Past Fundraising Goal
by Todd Stach
EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Worship AIR1 NETWORK achieved its fundraising goal as listeners continued to give extra during its on-air fundraising event in OCTOBER.
The radio ministry of Air1 prioritizes its connection with listeners year round, across all platforms, including fundraising events. The listener response from on-air, major gifts, direct mail and digital helped keep Air1 financially strong.