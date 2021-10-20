Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Live On SiriusXM/Pandora

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA will air NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS' performance at NEW ORLEANS' legendary TIPITINA'S for the "Small Stage Series" on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th. This performance follows the release of their new album, "The Future," out NOVEMBER 5th, and will feature the band performing songs from the new album as well as fan favorites in an intimate setting.

SIRIUSXM’s THE SPECTRUM first introduced the world to RATELIFF and the band in 2015 and will now introduce the world to ‘NIGHT SWEATS RADIO w/NATHANIEL RATELIFF,’ which will debut this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd at 10a (ET) on the channel, via satellite and on the SXM App. The six-episode series will premiere new shows at this time every FRIDAY and be made available on the SXM App immediately after. Shows will encore on SATURDAYS at 7a (ET) and 9p (ET), then again MONDAYS at 3p (ET). Each one-hour show will feature RATELIFF as host, with a member of THE NIGHT SWEATS, sharing hand-picked music and conversation with guests about their new music.

Said RATELIFF, “NEW ORLEANS is one of my favorite cities on the planet and TIPITINA'S is one of the greatest music venues,. We are excited to play a show there featuring songs from our new record. It is great that everyone will be able to join us and listen live on SIRIUSXM.”

RATELIFF and the band’s exclusive "Small Stage Series" performance will air live on THE SPECTRUM (ch. 28) via satellite or on the SXM App NOVEMBER 13th at 10p (ET), and rebroadcast throughout the week.

SIRIUSXM is offering subscribers a chance to win tickets and a trip to NEW ORLEANS to see the band perform on NOVEMBER 13th. SIRIUSXM subscribers as of NOVEMBER 5th can enter here.

