Lori Lewis

LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS commented to ALL ACCESS, “No filter, No problem.

“A piece from ADDISON WOODSIDE at Women.com speaks a lot of what we’ve been talking about for the past 18 months:

“Instead of edited and curated grids, many users are ‘dumping’ the contents of their camera roll for the whole world to see. The ideal ‘photo dump’ may include but is by no means limited to an off-centered landscape, a blurry selfie, your last meal, a funny screenshot, or any representation of your authentic life.”

What This Means:

“There’s no doubt unpolished is in – people are looking for content that feels more natural; more inviting – this makes people feel more trustworthy.

“Research from SAVANTA found 'more than half of consumers would rather follow normal people on social media than celebrities, as they find the content they post more authentic.'”

“Nearly 9 in 10 consumers said they seek out authentic user-generated content before deciding to buy a product they’ve not personally tried before.”

Read more about "Unpolished Is The New Polished” in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can provide guidance and help refine your approach to social media. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.





« see more Net News